Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMT) Stock Price Down 0.1%

Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMT) fell 0.1% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $25.44 and last traded at $25.46. 760 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 76% from the average session volume of 3,121 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.49.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $25.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.13.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.038 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 21st. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.80%.

