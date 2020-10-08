Invesco BLDRS Emerging Markets 50 ADR Index Fund (NASDAQ:ADRE) Trading Down 0.2%

Invesco BLDRS Emerging Markets 50 ADR Index Fund (NASDAQ:ADRE) was down 0.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $47.36 and last traded at $47.36. Approximately 3,344 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 68% from the average daily volume of 10,408 shares. The stock had previously closed at $47.46.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Invesco BLDRS Emerging Markets 50 ADR Index Fund from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $46.69 and its 200-day moving average is $40.71.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.145 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 21st. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.19%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in Invesco BLDRS Emerging Markets 50 ADR Index Fund by 36.5% in the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 53,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,101,000 after buying an additional 14,208 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in Invesco BLDRS Emerging Markets 50 ADR Index Fund by 16.6% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 45,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,800,000 after buying an additional 6,496 shares in the last quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. increased its holdings in Invesco BLDRS Emerging Markets 50 ADR Index Fund by 100.1% in the second quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. now owns 21,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $848,000 after buying an additional 10,722 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco BLDRS Emerging Markets 50 ADR Index Fund in the first quarter valued at $108,000. Finally, Resources Investment Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in Invesco BLDRS Emerging Markets 50 ADR Index Fund in the second quarter valued at $329,000.

Invesco BLDRS Emerging Markets 50 ADR Index Fund Company Profile (NASDAQ:ADRE)

BLDRS Emerging Markets 50 ADR Index Fund (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund based on the BNY Mellon Emerging Markets 50 ADR Index (the Index). The Fund normally holds at least 95% of its total assets in Depositary Receipts that comprise the Index. The Index is capitalization-weighted and designed to track the performance of approximately 50 emerging market-based depositary receipts.

