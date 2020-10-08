Inuvo (NASDAQ:INUV) Stock Price Down 3.4%

Inuvo, Inc (NASDAQ:INUV)’s stock price was down 3.4% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $0.32 and last traded at $0.32. Approximately 2,217,406 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 42% from the average daily volume of 3,847,759 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.34.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $0.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.43.

Get Inuvo alerts:

Inuvo (NASDAQ:INUV) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $7.59 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.47 million.

Inuvo, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, a technology company, provides data-driven platforms that automatically identify and message online audiences across video, mobile, connected TV, display, and social and native devices, channels, and formats in the United States. The company's digital marketplace allows advertisers and publishers the opportunity to buy and sell advertising space in real time.

Recommended Story: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Inuvo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inuvo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.