Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) Stock Holdings Lessened by Patten & Patten Inc. TN

Patten & Patten Inc. TN reduced its stake in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 25,800 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 75 shares during the period. Patten & Patten Inc. TN’s holdings in Intuit were worth $8,416,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Intuit by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,085,334 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $6,837,643,000 after acquiring an additional 916,632 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Intuit by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,974,425 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $880,994,000 after acquiring an additional 178,720 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Intuit by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,631,783 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $779,509,000 after acquiring an additional 66,772 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in Intuit by 4.2% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,418,447 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $556,244,000 after purchasing an additional 97,566 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Winslow Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Intuit by 1.3% in the second quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC now owns 1,780,182 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $527,271,000 after purchasing an additional 22,646 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Intuit alerts:

In related news, CEO Sasan K. Goodarzi sold 161,258 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $345.66, for a total value of $55,740,440.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 154,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $53,337,411.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Laura A. Fennell sold 29,204 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $320.34, for a total transaction of $9,355,209.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 95,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,532,566.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 244,742 shares of company stock valued at $83,471,109 in the last ninety days. 4.09% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of INTU traded down $0.21 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $334.70. 21,824 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,418,925. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $324.38 and its 200 day moving average is $289.62. The stock has a market cap of $87.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a current ratio of 2.26. Intuit Inc. has a 1-year low of $187.68 and a 1-year high of $360.00.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 25th. The software maker reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.95. The business had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.57 billion. Intuit had a net margin of 23.78% and a return on equity of 40.79%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 81.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.09) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Intuit Inc. will post 7.11 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 12th will be given a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 8th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.71%. This is a positive change from Intuit’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.32%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Guggenheim upped their price objective on shares of Intuit from $320.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Intuit from $320.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. BidaskClub cut shares of Intuit from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Intuit from $292.00 to $362.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Intuit from $315.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $360.94.

Intuit Profile

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for small businesses, consumers, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's Small Business & Self-Employed segment provides QuickBooks online services and desktop software solutions comprising QuickBooks Enterprise, a hosted or server-based solution and QuickBooks Advanced, an online enterprise solution; QuickBooks Self-Employed solution; and QuickBooks Online Accountant and QuickBooks Accountant Desktop Plus solutions; payroll solutions, such as online payroll processing, direct deposit of employee paychecks, payroll reports, electronic payment of federal and state payroll taxes, and electronic filing of federal and state payroll tax forms.

Read More: Growth Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU).

Receive News & Ratings for Intuit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.