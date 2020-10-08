Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) Stake Raised by City Holding Co.

City Holding Co. increased its holdings in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) by 2.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,788 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 185 shares during the quarter. City Holding Co.’s holdings in Intuit were worth $2,214,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intuit during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Intuit during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new stake in Intuit during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Intuit in the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Virtus Alternative Investment Advisers Inc. bought a new position in Intuit during the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on INTU. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Intuit from $315.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 24th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Intuit from $308.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Intuit from $345.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Intuit from $315.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Intuit from $330.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $360.94.

Shares of INTU traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $335.11. 28,634 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,418,925. The company has a market cap of $87.68 billion, a PE ratio of 48.30, a PEG ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.99. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $324.38 and its 200-day moving average is $289.62. Intuit Inc. has a 52 week low of $187.68 and a 52 week high of $360.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a current ratio of 2.26.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 25th. The software maker reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.95. Intuit had a return on equity of 40.79% and a net margin of 23.78%. The firm had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.57 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.09) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 81.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Intuit Inc. will post 7.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 19th. Investors of record on Monday, October 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.59 per share. This is an increase from Intuit’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 8th. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.32%.

In other Intuit news, EVP Laura A. Fennell sold 29,204 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $320.34, for a total value of $9,355,209.36. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 95,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,532,566.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Sasan K. Goodarzi sold 161,258 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.66, for a total value of $55,740,440.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 154,306 shares in the company, valued at $53,337,411.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 244,742 shares of company stock worth $83,471,109 over the last quarter. 4.09% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Intuit Company Profile

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for small businesses, consumers, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's Small Business & Self-Employed segment provides QuickBooks online services and desktop software solutions comprising QuickBooks Enterprise, a hosted or server-based solution and QuickBooks Advanced, an online enterprise solution; QuickBooks Self-Employed solution; and QuickBooks Online Accountant and QuickBooks Accountant Desktop Plus solutions; payroll solutions, such as online payroll processing, direct deposit of employee paychecks, payroll reports, electronic payment of federal and state payroll taxes, and electronic filing of federal and state payroll tax forms.

