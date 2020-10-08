InterGroup (NASDAQ:INTG) Shares Gap Down to $32.70

InterGroup Corp (NASDAQ:INTG)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $32.70, but opened at $30.23. InterGroup shares last traded at $30.23, with a volume of 10 shares traded.

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of InterGroup from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th.

Get InterGroup alerts:

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $30.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.29.

In related news, Director Babin C. Jerold sold 2,282 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.00, for a total transaction of $70,742.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . 69.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in InterGroup stock. Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its position in InterGroup Corp (NASDAQ:INTG) by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 51,311 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,770 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. owned approximately 2.24% of InterGroup worth $1,360,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 8.69% of the company’s stock.

InterGroup Company Profile (NASDAQ:INTG)

The InterGroup Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates a hotel under the Hilton San Francisco Financial District name located in San Francisco, California. It operates through three segments: Hotel Operations, Real Estate Operations, and Investment Transactions. The company's hotel consists of 544 guest rooms and luxury suites with approximately 22,000 square feet of meeting room space, grand ballroom, five level underground parking garage, pedestrian bridge, and Chinese culture center.

Featured Article: What strategies should day traders use to execute a trade?

Receive News & Ratings for InterGroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for InterGroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.