Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Stake Lessened by Patten & Patten Inc. TN

Patten & Patten Inc. TN reduced its position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 7.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 338,188 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 28,526 shares during the period. Intel makes up about 1.7% of Patten & Patten Inc. TN’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Patten & Patten Inc. TN’s holdings in Intel were worth $17,511,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Intel by 39.2% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 29,092,410 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,740,598,000 after acquiring an additional 8,197,324 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Intel during the 1st quarter worth approximately $73,141,000. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in shares of Intel by 116.0% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 14,478,112 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $863,186,000 after buying an additional 7,774,135 shares during the last quarter. Swedbank increased its holdings in shares of Intel by 195.4% during the 1st quarter. Swedbank now owns 5,394,241 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $291,936,000 after buying an additional 3,567,898 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Intel by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 43,643,371 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $2,611,183,000 after buying an additional 2,854,921 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on INTC. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Intel from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 24th. Northland Securities assumed coverage on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, September 11th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $48.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of Intel in a report on Monday, August 24th. KeyCorp upgraded shares of Intel from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $82.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, June 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Intel from $65.00 to $61.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 24th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.15.

In other news, EVP Navin Shenoy sold 2,847 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.18, for a total transaction of $137,168.46. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 71,807 shares in the company, valued at $3,459,661.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Robert Holmes Swan purchased 8,021 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $50.00 per share, for a total transaction of $401,050.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 293,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,679,700. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 7,491 shares of company stock worth $365,878. Company insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ INTC traded up $0.60 during trading on Thursday, reaching $53.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,001,391 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,932,840. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.97. The firm has a market cap of $224.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.72. Intel Co. has a twelve month low of $43.63 and a twelve month high of $69.29. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $50.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.35.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The chip maker reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.12. Intel had a net margin of 29.97% and a return on equity of 31.55%. The business had revenue of $19.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.06 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 4.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Saturday, November 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 6th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.48%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.10%.

Intel Corporation offers computing, networking, data storage, and communication solutions worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center Group, Internet of Things Group, Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group, Programmable Solutions Group, and All Other segments. The company offers microprocessors, and system-on-chip and multichip packaging products.

