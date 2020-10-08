Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Shares Sold by Chesley Taft & Associates LLC

Chesley Taft & Associates LLC decreased its position in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 0.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 260,983 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 1,596 shares during the quarter. Intel accounts for approximately 1.0% of Chesley Taft & Associates LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $13,514,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado grew its position in shares of Intel by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 824,718 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $44,634,000 after acquiring an additional 32,604 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its holdings in Intel by 9.7% in the first quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 4,090,372 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $221,371,000 after purchasing an additional 361,025 shares during the period. Warren Averett Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Intel by 8.9% in the first quarter. Warren Averett Asset Management LLC now owns 12,113 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $656,000 after purchasing an additional 989 shares during the period. Wall Street Access Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Intel by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Wall Street Access Asset Management LLC now owns 28,596 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,547,000 after buying an additional 769 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Holdings LLC lifted its position in shares of Intel by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Holdings LLC now owns 23,081 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,249,000 after buying an additional 1,192 shares in the last quarter. 64.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Navin Shenoy sold 2,847 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.18, for a total transaction of $137,168.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 71,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,459,661.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert Holmes Swan acquired 8,021 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $50.00 per share, with a total value of $401,050.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 293,594 shares in the company, valued at $14,679,700. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 7,491 shares of company stock valued at $365,878 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Intel from $60.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, July 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a report on Thursday, September 10th. Charter Equity reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday, July 24th. BidaskClub upgraded Intel from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Finally, Standpoint Research upgraded Intel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Intel has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.15.

Shares of NASDAQ:INTC traded up $0.58 during trading on Thursday, reaching $53.25. 843,004 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 29,932,840. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $50.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $55.35. The firm has a market cap of $224.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.72. Intel Co. has a 12-month low of $43.63 and a 12-month high of $69.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.97.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The chip maker reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.12. Intel had a net margin of 29.97% and a return on equity of 31.55%. The firm had revenue of $19.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.06 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 4.86 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Saturday, November 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 6th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.48%. Intel’s payout ratio is 27.10%.

About Intel

Intel Corporation offers computing, networking, data storage, and communication solutions worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center Group, Internet of Things Group, Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group, Programmable Solutions Group, and All Other segments. The company offers microprocessors, and system-on-chip and multichip packaging products.

