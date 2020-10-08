Insight Protocol (INX) Price Hits $0.0351 on Exchanges

Insight Protocol (CURRENCY:INX) traded down 12.4% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on October 8th. Insight Protocol has a market capitalization of $569,655.32 and approximately $617,449.00 worth of Insight Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Insight Protocol has traded down 50.1% against the dollar. One Insight Protocol token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0351 or 0.00000322 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001383 BTC.

Eterbase Utility Token (XBASE) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.18 or 0.00020028 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.60 or 0.00042167 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009177 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00006523 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $513.51 or 0.04712186 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.13 or 0.00056290 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.46 or 0.00031729 BTC.

Insight Protocol Token Profile

INX is a token. It was first traded on November 5th, 2018. Insight Protocol’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 16,232,451 tokens. Insight Protocol’s official website is inxprotocol.io/en . Insight Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/@insightprotocol . Insight Protocol’s official Twitter account is @inmax_exchange and its Facebook page is accessible here

Insight Protocol Token Trading

Insight Protocol can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Insight Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Insight Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Insight Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

