Insider Selling: NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) Chairman Sells $9,488,250.00 in Stock

NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.51, for a total value of $9,488,250.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,498,635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $189,592,313.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Shares of NYSE:NKE opened at $130.06 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $202.88 billion, a PE ratio of 77.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 2.55 and a quick ratio of 1.77. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $116.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $98.78. NIKE, Inc. has a 1 year low of $60.00 and a 1 year high of $130.44.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 22nd. The footwear maker reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $10.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.15 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 34.62% and a net margin of 7.20%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.27 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that NIKE, Inc. will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 31st were paid a dividend of $0.245 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 28th. This represents a $0.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.75%. NIKE’s payout ratio is 52.97%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NKE. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of NIKE by 668.9% during the 1st quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 346 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares during the period. Perennial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of NIKE during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Demars Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of NIKE during the 2nd quarter worth $42,000. Bainco International Investors bought a new position in shares of NIKE during the 1st quarter worth $52,000. Finally, U S Global Investors Inc. bought a new position in shares of NIKE during the 2nd quarter worth $53,000. Institutional investors own 64.20% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on NKE shares. Credit Suisse Group set a $154.00 target price on NIKE and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. TheStreet raised NIKE from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. 140166 boosted their target price on NIKE from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. Wedbush boosted their price target on NIKE from $127.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Finally, Pivotal Research boosted their price target on NIKE from $118.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, twenty-nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. NIKE presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $136.88.

About NIKE

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

