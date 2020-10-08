Ink Protocol (XNK) Price Reaches $0.0026 on Major Exchanges

Ink Protocol (CURRENCY:XNK) traded down 11.5% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on October 8th. One Ink Protocol token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0026 or 0.00000024 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX, Bibox, Bancor Network and COSS. During the last seven days, Ink Protocol has traded 36.6% higher against the dollar. Ink Protocol has a market capitalization of $1.12 million and $212,746.00 worth of Ink Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009188 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002296 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $27.64 or 0.00253672 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.07 or 0.00037303 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $9.41 or 0.00086392 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $165.71 or 0.01520563 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0257 or 0.00000236 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0729 or 0.00000669 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $16.97 or 0.00155755 BTC.

Ink Protocol Profile

Ink Protocol launched on November 15th, 2017. Ink Protocol’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 427,113,382 tokens. Ink Protocol’s official website is paywithink.com . The Reddit community for Ink Protocol is /r/InkLabsFoundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ink Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/@inklabsfoundation . Ink Protocol’s official Twitter account is @inklabsfound

Ink Protocol Token Trading

Ink Protocol can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinBene, COSS, Bancor Network, Bibox and IDEX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ink Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ink Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ink Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

