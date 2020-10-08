Indonesia Energy (NASDAQ:INDO) Shares Gap Up to $4.30

Indonesia Energy Co. Limited (NASDAQ:INDO) shares gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $4.30, but opened at $4.75. Indonesia Energy shares last traded at $4.67, with a volume of 27 shares.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on INDO. Noble Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 target price on shares of Indonesia Energy in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Indonesia Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 3rd.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.39.

Indonesia Energy Corporation Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an oil and gas exploration and production company in Indonesia. It holds interests in the Kruh Block, a producing block covering an area of 258 km2 with net crude oil proved reserves of 1.98 million barrels located to the northwest of Pendopo, Pali, South Sumatra; and the Citarum Block, an exploration block covering an area of 3,924.67 km2 located onshore in West Java.

