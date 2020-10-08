Independent News & Media (LON:INM) Trading Up 0.5%

Shares of Independent News & Media PLC (LON:INM) rose 0.5% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 0.10 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.10 ($0.00). Approximately 38,735 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 3,159,117 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.10 ($0.00).

The stock has a market capitalization of $143.51 million and a P/E ratio of 14.86.

About Independent News & Media (LON:INM)

Independent News & Media PLC primarily publishes and distributes newspapers in the Island of Ireland. The company publishes Irish Independent, Sunday Independent, The Herald, Sunday World, The Belfast Telegraph, Sunday Life, and The Star newspapers; and The Vow, a magazine for wedding planning. It also operates online portals, such as independent.ie and belfasttelegraph.co.uk, online news portals, which supports national and regional newspaper titles; CarsIreland.ie, a classified platform for auto trading; FarmIreland.ie; TheVow.ie, the weddings vertical; niJobfinder.co.uk, a recruitment portal; and PropertyNews.com, a property portal.

