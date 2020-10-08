Imperial Oil (TSE:IMO) Given a C$24.00 Price Target at CSFB

Imperial Oil (TSE:IMO) (NYSEMKT:IMO) has been given a C$24.00 target price by stock analysts at CSFB in a report released on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. CSFB’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 49.63% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$22.00 price target on shares of Imperial Oil and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. Citigroup upped their target price on Imperial Oil from C$21.00 to C$23.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. National Bank Financial upped their target price on Imperial Oil from C$20.00 to C$30.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Imperial Oil from C$24.00 to C$18.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a C$24.00 target price on shares of Imperial Oil in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$24.31.

Get Imperial Oil alerts:

Shares of TSE:IMO traded up C$0.37 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting C$16.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,462,964 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,640,365. Imperial Oil has a 52 week low of C$10.27 and a 52 week high of C$35.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.59, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The company has a market capitalization of $11.77 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -616.92. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$19.25 and its 200 day moving average price is C$20.02.

Imperial Oil (TSE:IMO) (NYSEMKT:IMO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The company reported C($0.72) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C($0.93) by C$0.21. The business had revenue of C$3.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$4.18 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that Imperial Oil will post 0.7717767 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Imperial Oil Company Profile

Imperial Oil Limited explores for, produces, and sells crude oil and natural gas in Canada. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, synthetic oil, and bitumen. As of December 31, 2018, this segment had 404 million oil-equivalent barrels of proved undeveloped reserves.

Featured Article: Why do company’s buyback their stock?



Receive News & Ratings for Imperial Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Imperial Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.