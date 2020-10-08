Imperial Oil (TSE:IMO) Given a C$24.00 Price Target at CSFB

Imperial Oil (TSE:IMO) (NYSEMKT:IMO) has been given a C$24.00 target price by stock analysts at CSFB in a report released on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. CSFB’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 49.63% from the stock’s current price.
Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$22.00 price target on shares of Imperial Oil and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. Citigroup upped their target price on Imperial Oil from C$21.00 to C$23.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. National Bank Financial upped their target price on Imperial Oil from C$20.00 to C$30.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Imperial Oil from C$24.00 to C$18.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a C$24.00 target price on shares of Imperial Oil in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$24.31.
Shares of TSE:IMO traded up C$0.37 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting C$16.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,462,964 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,640,365. Imperial Oil has a 52 week low of C$10.27 and a 52 week high of C$35.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.59, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The company has a market capitalization of $11.77 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -616.92. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$19.25 and its 200 day moving average price is C$20.02.
Imperial Oil Company Profile
Imperial Oil Limited explores for, produces, and sells crude oil and natural gas in Canada. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, synthetic oil, and bitumen. As of December 31, 2018, this segment had 404 million oil-equivalent barrels of proved undeveloped reserves.
