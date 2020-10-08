Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) Shares Acquired by City Holding Co.

City Holding Co. grew its stake in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) by 2.7% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 12,923 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 345 shares during the period. City Holding Co.’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $2,497,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gillespie Robinson & Grimm Inc. purchased a new position in Illinois Tool Works in the 3rd quarter worth $220,000. Nadler Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 9.9% in the third quarter. Nadler Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,503 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $677,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the period. Coastal Capital Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the third quarter worth about $28,000. American National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 17.5% during the third quarter. American National Bank now owns 3,859 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $746,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares during the period. Finally, Bangor Savings Bank purchased a new stake in Illinois Tool Works in the third quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.12% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ITW traded up $0.94 on Thursday, hitting $200.58. The company had a trading volume of 16,859 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,401,260. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.29, a current ratio of 2.75 and a quick ratio of 2.18. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $195.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $174.58. The company has a market capitalization of $63.12 billion, a PE ratio of 29.06, a PEG ratio of 5.97 and a beta of 1.15. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 12-month low of $115.94 and a 12-month high of $203.18.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.31. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 17.16% and a return on equity of 81.80%. The business had revenue of $2.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.34 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.91 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 29.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 5.76 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be issued a $1.14 dividend. This represents a $4.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.27%. This is a boost from Illinois Tool Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.07. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 29th. Illinois Tool Works’s payout ratio is presently 58.84%.

In other news, SVP Mary Katherine Lawler sold 14,356 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.72, for a total value of $2,666,196.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Michael M. Larsen sold 66,821 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.09, for a total transaction of $12,501,540.89. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 52,319 shares in the company, valued at $9,788,361.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 143,879 shares of company stock valued at $27,240,677. 0.79% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $180.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $130.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $174.00 to $195.00 in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $156.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Barclays began coverage on Illinois Tool Works in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $197.00 price objective for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $169.24.

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

