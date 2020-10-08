I/O Coin Price Hits $0.0707 on Major Exchanges (IOC)

I/O Coin (CURRENCY:IOC) traded 3.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on October 8th. I/O Coin has a total market capitalization of $1.30 million and approximately $1,424.00 worth of I/O Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One I/O Coin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0707 or 0.00000649 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, I/O Coin has traded 11.4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get I/O Coin alerts:

Dash (DASH) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $66.78 or 0.00613181 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00006797 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00005382 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded up 19.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.85 or 0.00035392 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $349.15 or 0.03205934 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded up 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0126 or 0.00000115 BTC.

WeAreSatoshi (WSX) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002989 BTC.

EuropeCoin (ERC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001755 BTC.

HitCoin (HTC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Degenerator (MEME) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $32.63 or 0.00275990 BTC.

I/O Coin Profile

I/O Coin (CRYPTO:IOC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 15th, 2014. I/O Coin’s total supply is 18,441,468 coins. I/O Coin’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . I/O Coin’s official website is iocoin.io

I/O Coin Coin Trading

I/O Coin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as I/O Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade I/O Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy I/O Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for I/O Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for I/O Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.