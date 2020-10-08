Hysan Development (OTCMKTS:HYSNY) Trading Down 4.1%

Hysan Development Company Limited (OTCMKTS:HYSNY)’s stock price dropped 4.1% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $6.14 and last traded at $6.14. Approximately 364 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 80% from the average daily volume of 1,816 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.40.

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $6.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.14.

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 14th. Investors of record on Friday, August 21st were given a dividend of $0.061 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 20th.

Hysan is a leading property investment, management and development company in Hong Kong, with a portfolio of more than 4 million square feet of high-quality office, retail and residential properties. Operating primarily in the city's prime retail/office district of Causeway Bay, we are focused on delighting our customers and providing investors with outstanding returns.

