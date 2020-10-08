HSBC (NYSE:HSBC) Lifted to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of HSBC (NYSE:HSBC) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $21.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Shares of HSBC have underperformed the industry on the NYSE so far this year. The company’s initiatives to improve market share in the U.K. and China are likely to support financials over the long term. However, these efforts might lead to a rise in expenses in the near term, which might hurt the bottom line to some extent. Notably, the company’s strong capital position, initiatives to strengthen digital capabilities, extensive network across the world and efforts to improve operating efficiency through business restructuring are expected to continue to support profitability in the quarters ahead. Nevertheless, global economic slowdown, low interest rate environment across the globe and weak loan demand are expected to hamper revenue growth to some extent. Moreover, the coronavirus-induced ambiguity is likely to hurt its financials.”

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on HSBC. Royal Bank of Canada restated a sell rating on shares of HSBC in a research report on Friday, September 4th. Goldman Sachs Group cut HSBC from a conviction-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. ValuEngine cut HSBC from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Investec upgraded HSBC from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated an underperform rating on shares of HSBC in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. HSBC currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $31.50.

HSBC stock opened at $20.37 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $82.98 billion, a PE ratio of -203.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.86. HSBC has a one year low of $17.95 and a one year high of $39.69. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $20.54 and a 200 day moving average of $23.59.

HSBC (NYSE:HSBC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.36). The firm had revenue of $13.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.91 billion. HSBC had a negative net margin of 1.05% and a positive return on equity of 3.78%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that HSBC will post 1.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HSBC. FDx Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of HSBC by 362.6% during the first quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 177,527 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 139,151 shares in the last quarter. NWQ Investment Management Company LLC grew its position in shares of HSBC by 6.9% during the first quarter. NWQ Investment Management Company LLC now owns 278,417 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,798,000 after purchasing an additional 17,967 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp grew its position in shares of HSBC by 6.0% during the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 143,691 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,025,000 after purchasing an additional 8,133 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of HSBC by 2.7% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 543,680 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,228,000 after purchasing an additional 14,381 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management grew its position in shares of HSBC by 46.6% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 30,233 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $847,000 after purchasing an additional 9,608 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.58% of the company’s stock.

About HSBC

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial products and services. The company operates through Retail Banking and Wealth Management, Commercial Banking, Global Banking and Markets, and Global Private Banking segments. The Retail Banking and Wealth Management segment offers personal banking products and services, mortgages and loans, credit cards, insurance and investment products, savings products, international services, and wealth solutions and financial planning services, as well as telephone, Internet, and mobile banking services.

