Host Hotels and Resorts (NYSE:HST) Research Coverage Started at Compass Point

Compass Point initiated coverage on shares of Host Hotels and Resorts (NYSE:HST) in a research note released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating and a $12.00 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley upgraded Host Hotels and Resorts from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and increased their target price for the stock from $9.00 to $10.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. BTIG Research decreased their price objective on shares of Host Hotels and Resorts from $14.50 to $16.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Host Hotels and Resorts from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. SunTrust Banks cut shares of Host Hotels and Resorts from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Capital One Financial lowered shares of Host Hotels and Resorts from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, June 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Host Hotels and Resorts has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $12.86.

Shares of Host Hotels and Resorts stock opened at $11.61 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 96.75 and a beta of 1.21. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $11.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.26. The company has a current ratio of 23.29, a quick ratio of 23.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Host Hotels and Resorts has a 1-year low of $7.86 and a 1-year high of $18.90.

Host Hotels and Resorts (NYSE:HST) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.50) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.25). Host Hotels and Resorts had a return on equity of 1.30% and a net margin of 2.48%. The business had revenue of $103.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $102.34 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Host Hotels and Resorts will post -0.4 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its holdings in Host Hotels and Resorts by 2.1% during the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 765,726 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,261,000 after buying an additional 16,036 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its stake in shares of Host Hotels and Resorts by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,938,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $20,915,000 after acquiring an additional 6,600 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Host Hotels and Resorts in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $3,018,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Host Hotels and Resorts during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Host Hotels and Resorts by 13.2% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 62,456 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $675,000 after purchasing an additional 7,289 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.21% of the company’s stock.

About Host Hotels and Resorts

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is an S&P 500 company and is the largest lodging real estate investment trust and one of the largest owners of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. The Company currently owns 88 properties in the United States and five properties internationally totaling approximately 52,000 rooms.

