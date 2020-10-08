Horizon North Logistics (TSE:HNL) Price Target Cut to C$6.00 by Analysts at National Bank Financial

Horizon North Logistics (TSE:HNL) had its target price reduced by analysts at National Bank Financial from C$6.25 to C$6.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial’s target price points to a potential upside of 17.19% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Scotiabank upgraded Horizon North Logistics from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. ATB Capital raised their target price on Horizon North Logistics from C$1.75 to C$6.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. Raymond James raised their target price on Horizon North Logistics from C$0.75 to C$4.50 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Finally, TD Securities raised their target price on Horizon North Logistics from C$0.60 to C$5.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 17th.

Shares of HNL stock traded down C$0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting C$5.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 63,758 shares, compared to its average volume of 60,362. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$5.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$2.19. Horizon North Logistics has a 52 week low of C$1.30 and a 52 week high of C$6.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.85, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 2.02. The company has a market cap of $332.13 million and a PE ratio of 2.84.

Horizon North Logistics (TSE:HNL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 11th. The company reported C$0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.21) by C$0.27. The business had revenue of C$76.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$96.03 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Horizon North Logistics will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Horizon North Logistics Company Profile

Horizon North Logistics Inc provides industrial, commercial, and residential products and services in Canada. The company operates in two segments, Industrial Services and Modular Solutions. The Industrial Services segment supplies workforce accommodations, camp management services, access solutions, relocatable structures, and maintenance and utilities services.

