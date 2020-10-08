Horizen Achieves Market Capitalization of $53.45 Million (ZEN)

Horizen (CURRENCY:ZEN) traded up 3.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on October 8th. One Horizen coin can currently be bought for $5.29 or 0.00048520 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Bittrex, Binance, BiteBTC and DragonEX. Over the last seven days, Horizen has traded down 1.6% against the US dollar. Horizen has a market cap of $53.45 million and approximately $2.18 million worth of Horizen was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $62.34 or 0.00572101 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.91 or 0.00072568 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0140 or 0.00000128 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001423 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0717 or 0.00000658 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0772 or 0.00000709 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001087 BTC.

Bitgem (BTG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00034116 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Horizen Coin Profile

ZEN is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 9th, 2017. Horizen’s total supply is 10,108,812 coins. The official website for Horizen is horizen.global . The Reddit community for Horizen is /r/Horizen/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Horizen’s official Twitter account is @horizenglobal and its Facebook page is accessible here . Horizen’s official message board is forum.horizen.global

Buying and Selling Horizen

Horizen can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: COSS, BiteBTC, Graviex, DragonEX, Binance, Bittrex, Trade Satoshi, OKEx, Upbit and Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Horizen directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Horizen should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Horizen using one of the exchanges listed above.

