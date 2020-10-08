Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) Shares Purchased by City Holding Co.

City Holding Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 9.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,350 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 963 shares during the period. City Holding Co.’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $1,868,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in HON. Gillespie Robinson & Grimm Inc. purchased a new stake in Honeywell International in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 2.4% in the third quarter. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC now owns 2,839 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $467,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Cottage Street Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Honeywell International by 12.2% in the third quarter. Cottage Street Advisors LLC now owns 4,235 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $697,000 after acquiring an additional 459 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Oklahoma purchased a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the third quarter valued at $4,420,000. Finally, Martin Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 27.6% during the third quarter. Martin Capital Partners LLC now owns 20,425 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,362,000 after acquiring an additional 4,420 shares during the last quarter. 75.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

HON has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Argus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $165.00 target price on shares of Honeywell International in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Honeywell International in a research note on Sunday, July 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $160.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Honeywell International in a research note on Sunday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Honeywell International from $147.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Honeywell International from $185.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $161.61.

In other Honeywell International news, CEO Darius Adamczyk sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.95, for a total value of $3,279,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 200,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,900,994.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . 0.64% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:HON traded up $1.48 during trading on Thursday, reaching $173.03. 75,483 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,615,246. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.63. Honeywell International Inc. has a 12-month low of $101.08 and a 12-month high of $184.06. The firm has a market cap of $120.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $164.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $147.72.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 24th. The conglomerate reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.11. Honeywell International had a net margin of 16.94% and a return on equity of 29.93%. The firm had revenue of $7.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.10 earnings per share. Honeywell International’s revenue was down 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Honeywell International Inc. will post 6.9 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 4th. Investors of record on Friday, November 13th will be given a dividend of $0.93 per share. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.15%. This is a boost from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 12th. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is 44.12%.

About Honeywell International

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment supplies products, software, and services for aircrafts and vehicles. This segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and connected solutions and data services for the aftermarket, as well as provides wireless connectivity and management and technical services.

