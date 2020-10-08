Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) Stock Position Lowered by Patten & Patten Inc. TN

Patten & Patten Inc. TN lessened its position in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 27,633 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 895 shares during the quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $7,674,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of HD. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its stake in Home Depot by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 326,905 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $61,036,000 after buying an additional 4,303 shares during the period. ETF Managers Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 11.4% during the first quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 1,448 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $284,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new stake in Home Depot during the first quarter valued at $111,444,000. Monetary Management Group Inc. grew its stake in Home Depot by 14.7% in the first quarter. Monetary Management Group Inc. now owns 35,075 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $6,549,000 after purchasing an additional 4,499 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trustmark National Bank Trust Department grew its stake in Home Depot by 2.7% in the first quarter. Trustmark National Bank Trust Department now owns 26,854 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $5,013,000 after purchasing an additional 695 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.00% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 41,947 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.83, for a total transaction of $11,738,029.01. Also, EVP Matt Carey sold 50,478 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.43, for a total value of $13,953,633.54. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 62,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,341,836.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 119,304 shares of company stock valued at $32,088,591. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:HD traded up $0.63 on Thursday, hitting $283.42. 63,748 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,052,021. The stock has a market capitalization of $304.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.09. Home Depot Inc has a 52 week low of $140.63 and a 52 week high of $292.95. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $278.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $246.05.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 18th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.20 by $0.82. The firm had revenue of $38.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.13 billion. Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 583.91% and a net margin of 9.91%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.17 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Home Depot Inc will post 11.35 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 3rd were paid a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 2nd. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.12%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.54%.

A number of research analysts have commented on HD shares. DA Davidson started coverage on Home Depot in a research note on Friday, August 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $290.00 target price on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Home Depot from $295.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on Home Depot from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Home Depot in a research note on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $310.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on Home Depot from $295.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Home Depot currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $287.94.

Home Depot Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

