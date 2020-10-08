Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) Shares Sold by Central Bank & Trust Co.

Central Bank & Trust Co. lowered its stake in shares of Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 17.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,846 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 1,217 shares during the quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $1,623,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HD. Armbruster Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Home Depot by 6.6% in the second quarter. Armbruster Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,386 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $347,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. Bruderman Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Home Depot by 8.5% in the second quarter. Bruderman Asset Management LLC now owns 28,186 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $6,994,000 after purchasing an additional 2,206 shares during the period. Fiduciary Planning LLC boosted its holdings in Home Depot by 10.8% in the second quarter. Fiduciary Planning LLC now owns 5,660 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,503,000 after purchasing an additional 552 shares during the period. Grove Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in Home Depot by 1.5% in the second quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 7,798 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,953,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. Finally, WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC boosted its holdings in Home Depot by 3.2% in the second quarter. WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC now owns 32,755 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $8,192,000 after purchasing an additional 1,027 shares during the period. 69.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HD traded up $1.89 during trading on Thursday, reaching $284.68. The company had a trading volume of 77,044 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,052,021. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $278.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $246.05. The company has a market cap of $304.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.92, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.09. Home Depot Inc has a 12-month low of $140.63 and a 12-month high of $292.95.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 18th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.20 by $0.82. The firm had revenue of $38.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.13 billion. Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 583.91% and a net margin of 9.91%. Home Depot’s revenue was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.17 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Home Depot Inc will post 11.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 3rd were paid a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 2nd. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.11%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.54%.

In other Home Depot news, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 41,947 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.83, for a total transaction of $11,738,029.01. Also, EVP Matt Carey sold 13,680 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction dated Sunday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.35, for a total value of $2,658,708.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 119,304 shares of company stock worth $32,088,591 in the last three months. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have commented on HD shares. Argus lifted their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on Home Depot in a research note on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $310.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group raised their target price on Home Depot from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $300.00 target price on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Home Depot from $260.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Home Depot has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $287.94.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

