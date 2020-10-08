Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) is Rockland Trust Co.’s 10th Largest Position

Rockland Trust Co. lowered its position in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 4.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 95,627 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 4,654 shares during the quarter. Home Depot comprises about 2.3% of Rockland Trust Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Rockland Trust Co.’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $26,556,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bay Rivers Group grew its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 13.2% in the third quarter. Bay Rivers Group now owns 7,984 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,217,000 after purchasing an additional 931 shares during the period. Cypress Capital Group grew its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 6.8% in the third quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 30,811 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $8,556,000 after purchasing an additional 1,952 shares during the period. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp grew its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 268.1% in the third quarter. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp now owns 3,453 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $959,000 after purchasing an additional 2,515 shares during the period. Old Port Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 0.9% in the third quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 5,786 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,607,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Trust Co. of Oklahoma acquired a new position in Home Depot in the third quarter valued at about $1,988,000. 69.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of HD traded down $0.72 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $282.07. 45,190 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,052,021. The stock has a market capitalization of $304.41 billion, a PE ratio of 25.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.09. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $278.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $246.05. Home Depot Inc has a 52-week low of $140.63 and a 52-week high of $292.95.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 18th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.20 by $0.82. The business had revenue of $38.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.13 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 9.91% and a negative return on equity of 583.91%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.17 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Home Depot Inc will post 11.35 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 3rd were issued a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 2nd. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.54%.

In related news, EVP Matt Carey sold 50,478 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.43, for a total transaction of $13,953,633.54. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 62,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,341,836.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP William G. Lennie sold 13,199 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $283.22, for a total value of $3,738,220.78. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 49,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,086,229.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 119,304 shares of company stock valued at $32,088,591. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Bank of America raised shares of Home Depot from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $290.00 to $330.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. Wedbush upped their target price on shares of Home Depot from $270.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Home Depot from $265.00 to $301.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $300.00 target price on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Home Depot from $260.00 to $276.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $287.94.

Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

