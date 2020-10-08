Hess Midstream Partners (NYSE:HESM) Research Coverage Started at UBS Group

UBS Group started coverage on shares of Hess Midstream Partners (NYSE:HESM) in a research report report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on HESM. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Hess Midstream Partners in a research report on Friday, September 25th. They set an equal weight rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Hess Midstream Partners from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Hess Midstream Partners from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, October 2nd. Finally, TheStreet lowered Hess Midstream Partners from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Friday, August 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Hess Midstream Partners presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $20.29.

HESM stock opened at $15.23 on Monday. Hess Midstream Partners has a twelve month low of $5.70 and a twelve month high of $25.66. The company has a market cap of $274.57 million, a P/E ratio of 12.18 and a beta of 2.58. The business’s fifty day moving average is $16.79 and its 200-day moving average is $16.48.

Hess Midstream Partners (NYSE:HESM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.07). Hess Midstream Partners had a net margin of 4.66% and a return on equity of 1.65%. The company had revenue of $269.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $168.76 million. Analysts predict that Hess Midstream Partners will post 0.42 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Hess Midstream Partners during the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in shares of Hess Midstream Partners during the first quarter valued at approximately $107,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Hess Midstream Partners during the first quarter valued at approximately $128,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hess Midstream Partners in the 1st quarter worth approximately $136,000. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department purchased a new stake in shares of Hess Midstream Partners in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $150,000. 68.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Hess Midstream Partners

Hess Midstream Partners LP owns, operates, develops, and acquires midstream assets to provide services to Hess and third-party customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Gathering, Processing and Storage, and Terminaling and Export. The Gathering segment is involved in the natural gas and crude oil gathering and compression activities located primarily in McKenzie, Williams and Mountrail Counties, and North Dakota.

