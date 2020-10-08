HeroNode (HER) Price Reaches $0.0001 on Exchanges

HeroNode (CURRENCY:HER) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on October 8th. During the last week, HeroNode has traded 7.1% higher against the dollar. One HeroNode token can now be bought for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges including Bibox, Bilaxy, Token Store and LBank. HeroNode has a market cap of $70,079.81 and $76.00 worth of HeroNode was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About HeroNode

HeroNode launched on May 2nd, 2018. HeroNode’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,099,244,081 tokens. HeroNode’s official message board is medium.com/@hero_node . HeroNode’s official website is heronode.io . HeroNode’s official Twitter account is @hero_node . The Reddit community for HeroNode is /r/HeroNodeOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling HeroNode

HeroNode can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Token Store, LBank, IDEX, Bilaxy and Bibox. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HeroNode directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade HeroNode should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase HeroNode using one of the exchanges listed above.

