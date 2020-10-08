HempCoin One Day Trading Volume Tops $856.00 (THC)

HempCoin (CURRENCY:THC) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on October 8th. One HempCoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0080 or 0.00000074 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, HempCoin has traded 41% higher against the dollar. HempCoin has a market capitalization of $2.08 million and approximately $856.00 worth of HempCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10,937.13 or 1.00117255 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.04 or 0.00046107 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00005367 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001395 BTC.

ExtStock Token (XT) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0368 or 0.00000337 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $16.69 or 0.00152785 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0695 or 0.00000636 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 23.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0369 or 0.00000338 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.82 or 0.00025817 BTC.

About HempCoin

HempCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on March 9th, 2014. HempCoin’s total supply is 258,754,206 coins and its circulating supply is 258,619,056 coins. HempCoin’s official website is hempcoin.org . HempCoin’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for HempCoin is /r/thehempcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . HempCoin’s official message board is medium.com/the-center-branch

HempCoin Coin Trading

HempCoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HempCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HempCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase HempCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

