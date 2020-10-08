Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) Price Reaches $0.0320 on Top Exchanges

Hedera Hashgraph (CURRENCY:HBAR) traded 6% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on October 8th. One Hedera Hashgraph coin can now be purchased for $0.0320 or 0.00000294 BTC on major exchanges including OKEx, Bittrex, HitBTC and Upbit. Hedera Hashgraph has a total market capitalization of $178.82 million and $35.53 million worth of Hedera Hashgraph was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Hedera Hashgraph has traded 5.7% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009195 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002306 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $27.48 or 0.00252292 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.09 or 0.00037525 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.47 or 0.00086964 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001382 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $165.86 or 0.01522987 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009188 BTC.

Eterbase Utility Token (XBASE) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.19 or 0.00020089 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Hedera Hashgraph Profile

Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) is a coin. Hedera Hashgraph’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,579,829,925 coins. Hedera Hashgraph’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Hedera Hashgraph is www.hedera.com . Hedera Hashgraph’s official message board is medium.com/hashgraph . The Reddit community for Hedera Hashgraph is /r/hashgraph and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Hedera Hashgraph

Hedera Hashgraph can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, OKEx, Bittrex and Upbit. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hedera Hashgraph directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hedera Hashgraph should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Hedera Hashgraph using one of the exchanges listed above.

