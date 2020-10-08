Head to Head Survey: OncoCyte (OCX) versus The Competition

OncoCyte (NYSE: OCX) is one of 31 public companies in the “Diagnostic substances” industry, but how does it compare to its competitors? We will compare OncoCyte to related businesses based on the strength of its profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, dividends and risk.

Profitability

Get OncoCyte alerts:

This table compares OncoCyte and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets OncoCyte N/A -88.04% -61.39% OncoCyte Competitors -971.44% -311.54% -44.16%

49.2% of OncoCyte shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 53.0% of shares of all “Diagnostic substances” companies are owned by institutional investors. 5.6% of OncoCyte shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 8.4% of shares of all “Diagnostic substances” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for OncoCyte and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score OncoCyte 0 0 1 0 3.00 OncoCyte Competitors 342 870 1088 103 2.40

OncoCyte presently has a consensus target price of $2.00, suggesting a potential upside of 32.45%. As a group, “Diagnostic substances” companies have a potential downside of 6.29%. Given OncoCyte’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe OncoCyte is more favorable than its competitors.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares OncoCyte and its competitors top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio OncoCyte N/A -$22.43 million -3.43 OncoCyte Competitors $332.02 million -$15.49 million 103.64

OncoCyte’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than OncoCyte. OncoCyte is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Volatility & Risk

OncoCyte has a beta of 2.18, indicating that its share price is 118% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, OncoCyte’s competitors have a beta of 1.61, indicating that their average share price is 61% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

OncoCyte competitors beat OncoCyte on 7 of the 13 factors compared.

OncoCyte Company Profile

OncoCyte Corporation engages in the development and commercialization of non-invasive blood-based diagnostic tests for the early detection of cancer. The company is developing DetermaVu, a non-invasive molecular lung cancer confirmatory diagnostic that is administered to patients as a blood test. It also develops diagnostic tests based on liquid biopsies for detecting breast cancer. OncoCyte Corporation has a strategic collaboration with Guardian Research Network, Inc. to create a solution for pharma clients from patient recruitment to regulatory approvals. The company was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Irvine, California.

Receive News & Ratings for OncoCyte Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OncoCyte and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.