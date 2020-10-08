Head to Head Review: Inuvo (NYSE:INUV) versus Quotient Technology (NYSE:QUOT)

Quotient Technology (NYSE:QUOT) and Inuvo (NYSE:INUV) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, risk, valuation, profitability and institutional ownership.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

75.0% of Quotient Technology shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 14.9% of Inuvo shares are held by institutional investors. 10.0% of Quotient Technology shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 10.4% of Inuvo shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Quotient Technology has a beta of 0.74, indicating that its share price is 26% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Inuvo has a beta of 1.34, indicating that its share price is 34% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Quotient Technology and Inuvo’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Quotient Technology $436.16 million 1.70 -$37.06 million ($0.34) -24.12 Inuvo $61.53 million 0.53 -$4.49 million ($0.16) -2.09

Inuvo has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Quotient Technology. Quotient Technology is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Inuvo, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Quotient Technology and Inuvo’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Quotient Technology -13.42% -19.34% -9.48% Inuvo -7.80% -48.34% -22.10%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Quotient Technology and Inuvo, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Quotient Technology 1 1 4 1 2.71 Inuvo 0 0 0 0 N/A

Quotient Technology presently has a consensus price target of $10.23, indicating a potential upside of 24.74%. Given Quotient Technology’s higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Quotient Technology is more favorable than Inuvo.

Summary

Quotient Technology beats Inuvo on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Quotient Technology Company Profile

Quotient Technology Inc., a digital marketing company, provides technology and services that offers power integrated digital promotions and media programs for consumer packaged goods (CPGs) brands and retailers. The company offers programs across its network, including its flagship consumer brand Coupons.com and retail partners' properties. It also operates Quotient Retailer iQ, a digital platform to engage with shoppers across their websites, mobiles, e-commerce, and social channels. It serves approximately 700 CPGs, representing approximately 2,000 brands, including various food, beverage, personal, and household product manufacturers; retail partners representing various classes of trade, such as grocery retailers, as well as drug, dollar, club, and mass merchandise channels; and consumers visiting its websites, mobile properties, and social channels. The company was formerly known as Coupons.com Incorporated and changed its name to Quotient Technology Inc. in October 2015. Quotient Technology Inc. was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Mountain View, California.

Inuvo Company Profile

Inuvo, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, a technology company, develops and sells information technology solutions in the United States. The company's platforms identify and message online audiences across devices, channels and formats, video, mobile, connected TV, display, and social and native. Its platform also allows advertisers and publishers to buy and sell advertising space in real time. The company's products and services include ValidClick that provides marketing service online, as well as indirectly to various advertisers, where a collection of data, analytics, and software gets used to align advertising messages with anonymous consumers online; and IntentKey, a consumer intent recognition system designed to reach targeted mobile and desktop in-market audiences. It also operates a collection of websites including alot.com and earnspendlive.com, which creates content in health, finance, travel, careers, auto, education, and living categories. The company's marketing channels consist of websites, social media, blogs, public relations, trade shows, and conferences. Inuvo, Inc. was incorporated in 1987 and is headquartered in Little Rock, Arkansas.

