Head to Head Comparison: Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL) & NanoViricides (NASDAQ:NNVC)

NanoViricides (NYSE:NNVC) and Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL) are both medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, earnings, profitability, dividends, risk and institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

Get NanoViricides alerts:

This table compares NanoViricides and Exelixis’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NanoViricides N/A N/A -$8.42 million N/A N/A Exelixis $967.78 million 7.85 $321.01 million $1.02 24.10

Exelixis has higher revenue and earnings than NanoViricides.

Risk & Volatility

NanoViricides has a beta of 0.66, indicating that its share price is 34% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Exelixis has a beta of 1.33, indicating that its share price is 33% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares NanoViricides and Exelixis’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NanoViricides N/A -73.41% -57.43% Exelixis 28.21% 16.40% 14.68%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

7.1% of NanoViricides shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 81.6% of Exelixis shares are owned by institutional investors. 14.8% of NanoViricides shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 4.5% of Exelixis shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for NanoViricides and Exelixis, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score NanoViricides 0 0 0 0 N/A Exelixis 0 3 9 0 2.75

Exelixis has a consensus price target of $30.25, suggesting a potential upside of 23.07%. Given Exelixis’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Exelixis is more favorable than NanoViricides.

Summary

Exelixis beats NanoViricides on 10 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About NanoViricides

NanoViricides, Inc., a nano-biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes drugs for the treatment of viral infections. Its products pipeline includes HerpeCide Dermal Topical and Eye Drops for the treatment of shingles, PHN, chickenpox, herpes, recurrent herpes labialis, genital herpes, and ocular herpes keratitis; and HerpeCide IntraOcular Injection for viral acute retinal necrosis. The company also develops FluCide Broad-Spectrum Anti-Influenza nanoviricide, which is injectable for hospitalized patients and oral for outpatients; Nanoviricide eye drops for viral diseases of the external eye; DengueCide for treatment of all types of Dengue viruses; and HIVCide that is an escape-resistant anti-HIV nanoviricide. In addition, it is also involved in research and development of other nanoviricides drug projects for treatment of different viruses and indications; and HerpeCide program expansion drug projects for different herpes viruses for different indications. NanoViricides, Inc. was founded in 2005 and is based in Shelton, Connecticut.

About Exelixis

Exelixis, Inc., an oncology-focused biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of new medicines to treat cancers in the United States. The company's products include CABOMETYX tablets for the treatment of patients with advanced renal cell carcinoma who received prior anti-angiogenic therapy; and COMETRIQ capsules for the treatment of patients with progressive and metastatic medullary thyroid cancer. Its CABOMETYX and COMETRIQ are derived from cabozantinib, an inhibitor of multiple tyrosine kinases, including MET, AXL, RET, and VEGF receptors. The company also offers COTELLIC, an inhibitor of MEK as a combination regimen to treat advanced melanoma; and MINNEBRO, an oral non-steroidal selective blocker of the mineralocorticoid receptor for the treatment of hypertension in Japan. Exelixis, Inc. has collaboration and license agreement with Ipsen Pharma SAS, Genentech, Inc., GlaxoSmithKline, Bristol-Myers Squibb Company, Merck, Invenra, Inc., StemSynergy Therapeutics, Inc., and Daiichi Sankyo Company, Limited. The company was formerly known as Exelixis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. and changed its name to Exelixis, Inc. in February 2000. Exelixis, Inc. was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Alameda, California.

Receive News & Ratings for NanoViricides Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NanoViricides and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.