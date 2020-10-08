Head-To-Head Comparison: Adams Resources & Energy (NYSE:AE) vs. NGL Energy Partners (NYSE:NGL)

Adams Resources & Energy (NYSE:AE) and NGL Energy Partners (NYSE:NGL) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends and valuation.

Profitability

Get Adams Resources & Energy alerts:

This table compares Adams Resources & Energy and NGL Energy Partners’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Adams Resources & Energy -0.33% 6.23% 3.13% NGL Energy Partners -5.53% 6.34% 1.45%

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Adams Resources & Energy and NGL Energy Partners, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Adams Resources & Energy 0 0 0 0 N/A NGL Energy Partners 2 6 0 0 1.75

NGL Energy Partners has a consensus target price of $6.44, suggesting a potential upside of 57.40%. Given NGL Energy Partners’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe NGL Energy Partners is more favorable than Adams Resources & Energy.

Dividends

Adams Resources & Energy pays an annual dividend of $0.96 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.9%. NGL Energy Partners pays an annual dividend of $0.80 per share and has a dividend yield of 19.6%. NGL Energy Partners pays out 131.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Adams Resources & Energy has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years and NGL Energy Partners has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

38.5% of Adams Resources & Energy shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 48.7% of NGL Energy Partners shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.3% of Adams Resources & Energy shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk & Volatility

Adams Resources & Energy has a beta of 1.02, meaning that its stock price is 2% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, NGL Energy Partners has a beta of 2.92, meaning that its stock price is 192% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Adams Resources & Energy and NGL Energy Partners’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Adams Resources & Energy $1.81 billion 0.05 $8.21 million N/A N/A NGL Energy Partners $7.58 billion 0.07 -$397.01 million $0.61 6.70

Adams Resources & Energy has higher earnings, but lower revenue than NGL Energy Partners.

Summary

NGL Energy Partners beats Adams Resources & Energy on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Adams Resources & Energy Company Profile

Adams Resources & Energy, Inc., through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the marketing, transportation, and storage of crude oil in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Crude Oil Marketing, Transportation and Storage; and Tank Truck Transportation of Liquid Chemicals and Dry Bulk. The Crude Oil Marketing, Transportation and Storage segment purchases crude oil, and arranges sales and deliveries to refiners and other customers primarily onshore in Texas, Oklahoma, North Dakota, Michigan, and Louisiana. This segment owns and operates a fleet of 256 tractor-trailer rigs and maintains approximately 179 pipeline inventory locations or injection stations. The Tank Truck Transportation of Liquid Chemicals and Dry Bulk segment transports liquid chemicals and dry bulk on a for hire basis in the continental United States and into Canada and Mexico. It operates truck terminals in Houston, Corpus Christi, Nederland, and Freeport, Texas; Baton Rouge, St. Rose, and Boutte, Louisiana; Mobile, Alabama; and Charlotte, North Carolina. Adams Resources & Energy, Inc. was founded in 1947 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

NGL Energy Partners Company Profile

NGL Energy Partners LP, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the crude oil logistics, water solutions, liquids, retail propane, and refined products and renewables businesses. The Crude Oil Logistics segment purchases crude oil from producers and transports it to refineries for resale at pipeline injection stations, storage terminals, barge loading facilities, rail facilities, refineries, and other trade hubs; and provides storage, terminaling, trucking, marine, and pipeline transportation services. The Water Solutions segment is involved in the treatment and disposal of wastewater generated from crude oil and natural gas production operations; disposal of solids, such as tank bottoms, drilling fluids, and drilling muds, as well as performs truck and frac tank washouts; and sale of recovered hydrocarbons. The Liquids segment supplies natural gas liquids to retailers, wholesalers, refiners, and petrochemical plants in the United States and Canada through its 21 terminals, as well as offers terminaling and storage services. The Retail Propane segment sells propane, distillates, and equipment and supplies to end users consisting of residential, agricultural, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as resellers. The Refined Products and Renewables segment markets gasoline, diesel, ethanol, and biodiesel products; and purchase and delivers refined petroleum and renewable products. This segment also purchases and markets unfinished gasoline blending components for subsequent blending into finished gasoline for third parties. NGL Energy Holdings LLC serves as the general partner of the company. The company was founded in 1940 and is headquartered in Tulsa, Oklahoma.

Receive News & Ratings for Adams Resources & Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adams Resources & Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.