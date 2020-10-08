Head-To-Head Analysis: KLX Energy Services (NASDAQ:KLXE) vs. Basic Energy Services (NASDAQ:BASX)

KLX Energy Services (NASDAQ:KLXE) and Basic Energy Services (OTCMKTS:BASX) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, dividends, valuation, earnings, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Ratings

Get KLX Energy Services alerts:

This is a breakdown of current ratings for KLX Energy Services and Basic Energy Services, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score KLX Energy Services 0 2 3 0 2.60 Basic Energy Services 0 0 0 0 N/A

KLX Energy Services presently has a consensus price target of $19.00, suggesting a potential upside of 313.04%. Given KLX Energy Services’ higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe KLX Energy Services is more favorable than Basic Energy Services.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.1% of Basic Energy Services shares are held by institutional investors. 10.7% of KLX Energy Services shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.5% of Basic Energy Services shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares KLX Energy Services and Basic Energy Services’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets KLX Energy Services -101.67% -35.07% -13.60% Basic Energy Services -60.99% -199.32% -26.61%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares KLX Energy Services and Basic Energy Services’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio KLX Energy Services $544.00 million 0.07 -$96.40 million ($21.60) -0.21 Basic Energy Services $567.25 million 0.01 -$181.90 million N/A N/A

KLX Energy Services has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Basic Energy Services.

Risk and Volatility

KLX Energy Services has a beta of 3.3, meaning that its share price is 230% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Basic Energy Services has a beta of 2.11, meaning that its share price is 111% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

KLX Energy Services beats Basic Energy Services on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

KLX Energy Services Company Profile

KLX Energy Services Holdings, Inc. provides completion, intervention, and production services and products to the onshore oil and gas producing regions of the United States. It offers a range of technical services, and related tools and equipment to companies engaged in the exploration and development of North American onshore conventional and unconventional oil and natural gas reserves. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Wellington, Florida.

Basic Energy Services Company Profile

Basic Energy Services, Inc. provides wellsite services to oil and natural gas drilling and producing companies in the United States. Its Well Servicing segment provides services performed with a mobile well servicing rig and ancillary equipment, such as maintenance work involving removal, repair, and replacement of down-hole equipment; hoisting tools and equipment required by the operation into and out of the well, or removing equipment from the well bore; and plugging and abandonment services, as well as manufactures and sells workover rigs. As of December 31, 2019, this segment operated a fleet of 306 well servicing rigs. The company's Water Logistics segment provides oilfield fluid supply, transportation, storage, and midstream services, such as the operation of company-owned fresh water and brine source wells and of non-hazardous wastewater disposal wells; sale and transportation of fresh and brine water; transportation of fluids used in drilling, completion, workover, and flowback operations and of saltwater produced as a by-product; rental of portable fracturing tanks and test tanks; recycling and treatment of wastewater, including produced water and flowback; and preparation, construction, and maintenance of access roads, drilling locations, and production facilities. This segment owned and operated 762 fluid service trucks with an average fluid hauling capacity of up to 150 barrels; and owned 87 saltwater disposal wells. Its Completion & Remedial Services segment offers services, including rental and fishing tools; coiled tubing; snubbing services; thru-tubing; and underbalanced drilling in low pressure and fluid sensitive reservoirs. This segment operates 24 air compressor packages, 32 snubbing units, and 9 coiled tubing units. The company was formerly known as Sierra Well Service, Inc. and changed its name to Basic Energy Services, Inc. in 2000. Basic Energy Services, Inc. was founded in 1992 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, Texas.

Receive News & Ratings for KLX Energy Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KLX Energy Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.