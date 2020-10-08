Hauck & Aufhaeuser Reiterates €7.50 Price Target for Deutz (ETR:DEZ)

Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €7.50 ($8.82) price objective on Deutz (ETR:DEZ) in a research report released on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Warburg Research set a €5.90 ($6.94) price objective on Deutz and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. DZ Bank reiterated a buy rating on shares of Deutz in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €5.50 ($6.47) price objective on Deutz and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. Baader Bank set a €5.80 ($6.82) price objective on Deutz and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €5.20 ($6.12) price objective on Deutz and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Deutz presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €5.98 ($7.04).

Shares of ETR:DEZ opened at €5.15 ($6.05) on Monday. Deutz has a 52-week low of €2.62 ($3.09) and a 52-week high of €6.19 ($7.28). The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is €4.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is €4.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.83. The company has a market capitalization of $621.84 million and a P/E ratio of -13.79.

DEUTZ Aktiengesellschaft engages in the development, production, distribution, and servicing of diesel and gas engines in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and the Americas. The company's DEUTZ Compact Engines segment provides liquid-cooled engines with capacities of up to 8 liters.

