Hauck & Aufhaeuser Analysts Give S&T (ETR:SANT) a €33.00 Price Target

Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €33.00 ($38.82) price objective on S&T (ETR:SANT) in a report released on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group set a €32.00 ($37.65) price target on S&T and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Warburg Research set a €27.50 ($32.35) price target on S&T and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €28.00 ($32.94) price target on S&T and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, S&T presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of €30.10 ($35.41).

S&T stock opened at €18.27 ($21.49) on Monday. S&T has a 12 month low of €13.20 ($15.53) and a 12 month high of €26.18 ($30.80). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.89, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of €22.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of €21.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion and a PE ratio of 24.01.

S&T AG develops, implements, and markets IT hardware, solutions, and services primarily in Germany, Austria, Switzerland, Eastern Europe, and North America. It operates through three segments: IT services, IoT Solutions, and Embedded Systems. The company offers devices for workplaces, such as desktops, notebooks, and tablets; external hard disks and fan less devices, as well as peripherals, including monitors and printers; and special solutions for POS comprising checkout systems, self-service terminals, and electronic advertising spaces.

