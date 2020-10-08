Green Reit (LON:GRN) Trading Down 1.4%

Green Reit PLC (LON:GRN) shares were down 1.4% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 1.84 ($0.02) and last traded at GBX 1.84 ($0.02). Approximately 1,922,500 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 4% from the average daily volume of 2,004,769 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1.87 ($0.02).

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 1.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.01. The firm has a market cap of $13.05 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.05.

Green Reit Company Profile (LON:GRN)

Green REIT Plc is an Irish Real Estate Investment Trust ("REIT") and is listed on the Irish and London Stock Exchanges. The Company was the first REIT established in Ireland following the introduction of REIT legislation by the Irish Government. The Company's stated strategy is to create a property portfolio consisting primarily of commercial property in Ireland to deliver income and capital growth through opportunistic investments, active property management and prudent use of debt finance.

Recommended Story: Net Asset Value

Receive News & Ratings for Green Reit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Green Reit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.