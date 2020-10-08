Graphcoin (GRPH) Price Hits $0.0002

Graphcoin (CURRENCY:GRPH) traded up 55.1% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on October 8th. Graphcoin has a market cap of $1,320.00 and approximately $13.00 worth of Graphcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Graphcoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinExchange and CryptoBridge. In the last week, Graphcoin has traded up 55.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Graphcoin alerts:

Bonorum (BONO) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.36 or 0.00398150 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.19 or 0.00020100 BTC.

Sapphire (SAPP) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0128 or 0.00000118 BTC.

Hashshare (HSS) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0421 or 0.00000387 BTC.

Midas (MIDAS) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00012916 BTC.

SovranoCoin (SVR) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00007972 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00007890 BTC.

CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00009993 BTC.

Lobstex (LOBS) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0305 or 0.00000280 BTC.

Scrypta (LYRA) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0361 or 0.00000331 BTC.

About Graphcoin

Graphcoin (CRYPTO:GRPH) is a coin. Graphcoin’s total supply is 13,541,673 coins and its circulating supply is 7,821,703 coins. The Reddit community for Graphcoin is /r/graphcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Graphcoin is graphcoin.net . Graphcoin’s official Twitter account is @GRPHcoin

Graphcoin Coin Trading

Graphcoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange and CryptoBridge. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Graphcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Graphcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Graphcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Graphcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Graphcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.