GraniteShares HIPS US High Income ETF (NYSEARCA:HIPS) Trading Down 0.5%

GraniteShares HIPS US High Income ETF (NYSEARCA:HIPS)’s stock price dropped 0.5% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $11.98 and last traded at $11.98. Approximately 6,136 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 40% from the average daily volume of 10,268 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.04.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $12.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.41.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in GraniteShares HIPS US High Income ETF stock. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in GraniteShares HIPS US High Income ETF (NYSEARCA:HIPS) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 33,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $318,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned 6.00% of GraniteShares HIPS US High Income ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

