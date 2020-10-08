Goldman Sachs Group’s (GS) Neutral Rating Reiterated at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada restated their neutral rating on shares of Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) in a research report released on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a $225.00 price target on the investment management company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group raised shares of Goldman Sachs Group from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $220.00 to $245.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Goldman Sachs Group from $177.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Goldman Sachs Group from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Goldman Sachs Group from $230.00 to $233.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Goldman Sachs Group from $272.00 to $279.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Goldman Sachs Group has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $246.43.

GS opened at $203.60 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.82. The company has a market cap of $70.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.80, a PEG ratio of 6.29 and a beta of 1.39. The company’s 50 day moving average is $201.48 and its 200 day moving average is $192.80. Goldman Sachs Group has a 12-month low of $130.85 and a 12-month high of $250.46.

Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 15th. The investment management company reported $6.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.78 by $2.48. The company had revenue of $13.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.76 billion. Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 13.40% and a return on equity of 9.07%. The firm’s revenue was up 40.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $5.81 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Goldman Sachs Group will post 13.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 1st were given a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 31st. Goldman Sachs Group’s payout ratio is currently 23.78%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in Goldman Sachs Group by 5.1% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 11,218,642 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,734,290,000 after purchasing an additional 539,838 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Goldman Sachs Group by 5.1% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,075,538 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,200,648,000 after purchasing an additional 296,438 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in Goldman Sachs Group by 53.3% in the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 5,459,398 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,078,886,000 after purchasing an additional 1,897,007 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Goldman Sachs Group by 4.8% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,736,073 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $730,753,000 after purchasing an additional 218,682 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in Goldman Sachs Group by 19.2% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,170,957 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $490,198,000 after purchasing an additional 510,619 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.70% of the company’s stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc operates as an investment banking, securities, and investment management company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Investment Banking, Institutional Client Services, Investing & Lending, and Investment Management. The Investment Banking segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, spin-offs, and risk management; and underwriting services, such as debt and equity underwriting of public offerings and private placements of various securities and other financial instruments, as well as derivative transactions with public and private sector clients.

