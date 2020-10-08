Glenveagh Properties PLC (GLV.L) (LON:GLV) Stock Price Down 0.6%

Glenveagh Properties PLC (GLV.L) (LON:GLV) dropped 0.6% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 0.71 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 0.71 ($0.01). Approximately 5,524 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 547,653 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.71 ($0.01).

The firm has a market capitalization of $6.22 million and a PE ratio of 239.00. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 0.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 1.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 6.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.24.

About Glenveagh Properties PLC (GLV.L) (LON:GLV)

Glenveagh Properties PLC, a homebuilder, builds and sells houses and apartments for the private buyers and local authorities in the Greater Dublin Area, Ireland. The company operates through Glenveagh Homes and Glenveagh Living segments. It also designs, develops, and delivers residential solutions to institutional investors, social and affordable landlords, government entities, and strategic landowners; and provides property rental services.

