GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK) Shares Purchased by City Holding Co.

City Holding Co. increased its stake in GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK) by 1.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 59,632 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 699 shares during the period. City Holding Co.’s holdings in GlaxoSmithKline were worth $2,244,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC raised its stake in GlaxoSmithKline by 3,520.2% in the 2nd quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 34,863 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,422,000 after acquiring an additional 33,900 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 25.4% during the second quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 42,027 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,714,000 after purchasing an additional 8,502 shares during the period. TCTC Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in GlaxoSmithKline in the second quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its holdings in GlaxoSmithKline by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 24,919 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,016,000 after buying an additional 1,838 shares during the period. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA raised its position in GlaxoSmithKline by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 10,058 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $412,000 after buying an additional 850 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 12.12% of the company’s stock.

GSK has been the topic of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. AlphaValue raised GlaxoSmithKline to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Societe Generale reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Friday, September 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut GlaxoSmithKline from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.00.

In other GlaxoSmithKline news, Director Plc Glaxosmithkline bought 361,111 shares of GlaxoSmithKline stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 21st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $18.00 per share, for a total transaction of $6,499,998.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 10.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

GlaxoSmithKline stock traded up $0.50 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $37.09. The company had a trading volume of 287,852 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,747,537. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.69. GlaxoSmithKline plc has a 12-month low of $31.43 and a 12-month high of $48.25. The company has a market capitalization of $91.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.65. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.08.

GlaxoSmithKline (NYSE:GSK) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The pharmaceutical company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $9.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.60 billion. GlaxoSmithKline had a net margin of 19.03% and a return on equity of 31.21%. On average, analysts expect that GlaxoSmithKline plc will post 3.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.4914 per share. This represents a $1.97 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.30%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 13th. This is a boost from GlaxoSmithKline’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. GlaxoSmithKline’s payout ratio is 61.20%.

GlaxoSmithKline plc engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare. The company offers pharmaceutical products comprising medicines in the therapeutic areas, such as respiratory, anti-virals, central nervous system, cardiovascular and urogenital, metabolic, anti-bacterials, dermatology, rare diseases, immuno-inflammation, and HIV, as well as vaccines.

