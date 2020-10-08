GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the fifteen research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $41.00.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on GSK. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of GlaxoSmithKline from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. Finally, Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Get GlaxoSmithKline alerts:

In other GlaxoSmithKline news, Director Plc Glaxosmithkline bought 361,111 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 21st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $18.00 per share, with a total value of $6,499,998.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 10.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in GlaxoSmithKline during the first quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 47.7% during the 1st quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 3,698 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 1,194 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in GlaxoSmithKline by 9.3% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 233,288 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,839,000 after purchasing an additional 19,821 shares in the last quarter. Sontag Advisory LLC bought a new position in GlaxoSmithKline in the first quarter worth about $317,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in GlaxoSmithKline by 21.4% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 38,297 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,450,000 after purchasing an additional 6,747 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GlaxoSmithKline stock traded up $0.50 during trading on Thursday, hitting $37.09. The stock had a trading volume of 287,852 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,747,537. GlaxoSmithKline has a 12 month low of $31.43 and a 12 month high of $48.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.08. The stock has a market cap of $91.79 billion, a PE ratio of 10.99, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.65.

GlaxoSmithKline (NYSE:GSK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The pharmaceutical company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.01). GlaxoSmithKline had a return on equity of 31.21% and a net margin of 19.03%. The firm had revenue of $9.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.60 billion. Analysts expect that GlaxoSmithKline will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 8th. Investors of record on Friday, August 14th will be paid a $0.4914 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 13th. This is a positive change from GlaxoSmithKline’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. This represents a $1.97 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.30%. GlaxoSmithKline’s dividend payout ratio is 61.20%.

GlaxoSmithKline Company Profile

GlaxoSmithKline plc engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare. The company offers pharmaceutical products comprising medicines in the therapeutic areas, such as respiratory, anti-virals, central nervous system, cardiovascular and urogenital, metabolic, anti-bacterials, dermatology, rare diseases, immuno-inflammation, and HIV, as well as vaccines.

Featured Story: How is a Moving Average Calculated?

Receive News & Ratings for GlaxoSmithKline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GlaxoSmithKline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.