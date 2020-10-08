Glassbridge Enterprises (OTCMKTS:GLAE) Trading 70.5% Higher

Glassbridge Enterprises Inc (OTCMKTS:GLAE)’s stock price traded up 70.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $150.00 and last traded at $150.00. 138 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 12% from the average session volume of 123 shares. The stock had previously closed at $88.00.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered Glassbridge Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 4.78 and a quick ratio of 4.78. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $73.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $82.37.

Glassbridge Enterprises (OTCMKTS:GLAE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 14th. The company reported ($59.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.30 million during the quarter.

About Glassbridge Enterprises (OTCMKTS:GLAE)

GlassBridge Enterprises, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides enterprise data storage and asset management services worldwide. The company provides solid-state optimized unified hybrid storage systems, secure automated archive solutions, and high-density enterprise storage arrays for various applications, including virtual machine storage, cloud storage, database, surveillance, bulk storage, backup and recovery, and disaster recovery and archive.

