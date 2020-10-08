Gillespie Robinson & Grimm Inc. Trims Holdings in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Gillespie Robinson & Grimm Inc. trimmed its position in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,931 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 307 shares during the quarter. Gillespie Robinson & Grimm Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $14,555,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lido Advisors LLC raised its position in Alphabet by 4.1% during the second quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 10,045 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $14,245,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. Old North State Trust LLC raised its position in Alphabet by 36.1% during the first quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 132 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $153,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Alphabet by 78.3% during the second quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,543 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $17,786,000 after acquiring an additional 5,507 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in Alphabet by 6.1% during the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 124,261 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $176,209,000 after acquiring an additional 7,092 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV raised its position in Alphabet by 2.7% during the second quarter. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 308 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $437,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on GOOGL shares. MKM Partners boosted their price objective on Alphabet from $1,500.00 to $1,700.00 in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Moffett Nathanson boosted their price objective on Alphabet from $1,650.00 to $1,850.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Alphabet from $1,600.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their price target on Alphabet from $1,420.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Finally, BofA Securities upped their price target on Alphabet from $1,610.00 to $1,730.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,671.57.

Shares of GOOGL stock traded up $21.38 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $1,480.52. 63,936 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,103,690. Alphabet Inc has a fifty-two week low of $1,008.87 and a fifty-two week high of $1,726.10. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1,530.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1,413.74. The company has a quick ratio of 3.40, a current ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a market cap of $992.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.68, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.10.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The information services provider reported $10.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $8.43 by $1.70. Alphabet had a return on equity of 15.62% and a net margin of 18.99%. The firm had revenue of $31.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.58 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc will post 44.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

