Gillespie Robinson & Grimm Inc. Sells 725 Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Gillespie Robinson & Grimm Inc. trimmed its position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 33.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,475 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 725 shares during the quarter. Gillespie Robinson & Grimm Inc.’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $246,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in UPS. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado boosted its position in United Parcel Service by 6.1% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 132,639 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $12,391,000 after buying an additional 7,676 shares in the last quarter. AJO LP acquired a new stake in United Parcel Service in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,336,000. APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its position in United Parcel Service by 237.9% in the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 290,762 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $28,935,000 after buying an additional 204,724 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in United Parcel Service by 0.9% in the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,403,258 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $411,842,000 after buying an additional 38,161 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in United Parcel Service by 8.5% in the first quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 225,605 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $21,077,000 after buying an additional 17,707 shares in the last quarter. 55.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, SVP Norman M. Brothers, Jr. sold 9,825 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.15, for a total value of $1,563,648.75. Also, Director David P. Abney sold 62,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.56, for a total transaction of $10,067,112.00. Insiders sold a total of 80,291 shares of company stock worth $12,848,237 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Berenberg Bank set a $130.00 target price on shares of United Parcel Service and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $176.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $150.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $106.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. United Parcel Service currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $138.67.

United Parcel Service stock traded down $0.71 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $174.28. 112,432 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,688,667. The company’s fifty day moving average is $162.01 and its 200-day moving average is $122.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.30, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market cap of $151.08 billion, a PE ratio of 34.57, a PEG ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.99. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 52 week low of $82.00 and a 52 week high of $175.44.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The transportation company reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $1.06. The business had revenue of $20.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.42 billion. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 5.66% and a return on equity of 156.85%. United Parcel Service’s revenue was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.96 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 6.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 24th were issued a $1.01 dividend. This represents a $4.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 21st. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is 53.65%.

About United Parcel Service

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, specialized transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

