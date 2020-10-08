Gillespie Robinson & Grimm Inc. Sells 573 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Gillespie Robinson & Grimm Inc. lowered its stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,900 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 573 shares during the period. Gillespie Robinson & Grimm Inc.’s holdings in Intel were worth $409,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Modus Advisors LLC bought a new position in Intel in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Price Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Intel by 119.5% in the 2nd quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 461 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. FAI Wealth Management boosted its stake in Intel by 390.4% in the 2nd quarter. FAI Wealth Management now owns 510 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares in the last quarter. Okabena Investment Services Inc. bought a new position in Intel in the 2nd quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA bought a new position in Intel in the 2nd quarter worth about $60,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.41% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:INTC traded up $0.65 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $53.32. 1,168,459 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 29,932,840. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $50.06 and its 200-day moving average is $55.35. Intel Co. has a 12-month low of $43.63 and a 12-month high of $69.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $224.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The chip maker reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.12. Intel had a return on equity of 31.55% and a net margin of 29.97%. The company had revenue of $19.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.54 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.06 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 4.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Saturday, November 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 6th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.48%. Intel’s payout ratio is presently 27.10%.

In related news, EVP Navin Shenoy sold 2,847 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.18, for a total transaction of $137,168.46. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 71,807 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,459,661.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Robert Holmes Swan purchased 8,021 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $50.00 per share, for a total transaction of $401,050.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 293,594 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,679,700. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,491 shares of company stock worth $365,878 in the last 90 days. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

INTC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Intel from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 24th. BidaskClub raised Intel from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Intel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Northland Securities initiated coverage on Intel in a research report on Friday, September 11th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $48.00 target price for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 target price on shares of Intel in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Intel currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.15.

Intel Corporation offers computing, networking, data storage, and communication solutions worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center Group, Internet of Things Group, Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group, Programmable Solutions Group, and All Other segments. The company offers microprocessors, and system-on-chip and multichip packaging products.

