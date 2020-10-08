Gillespie Robinson & Grimm Inc. Sells 500 Shares of Coca-Cola Co (The) (NYSE:KO)

Gillespie Robinson & Grimm Inc. decreased its position in shares of Coca-Cola Co (The) (NYSE:KO) by 8.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. Gillespie Robinson & Grimm Inc.’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $281,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 0.5% during the third quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 239,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,840,000 after acquiring an additional 1,190 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Coca-Cola during the third quarter valued at about $359,000. Cypress Capital Group increased its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 5.2% during the third quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 63,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,122,000 after acquiring an additional 3,100 shares in the last quarter. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp increased its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 66.7% during the third quarter. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp now owns 17,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $887,000 after acquiring an additional 7,184 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trust Co. of Oklahoma acquired a new position in Coca-Cola in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $709,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.86% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director David B. Weinberg sold 400,000 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction on Friday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.42, for a total transaction of $19,368,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 355,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,199,461.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Robert Edward Long sold 37,534 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.21, for a total value of $1,809,514.14. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 82,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,977,421.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 836,439 shares of company stock valued at $40,380,407. Insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Coca-Cola stock traded up $0.69 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $50.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 337,517 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,669,076. The firm has a market capitalization of $212.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.63, a PEG ratio of 5.69 and a beta of 0.55. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97. Coca-Cola Co has a 1-year low of $36.27 and a 1-year high of $60.13.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 21st. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $7.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.26 billion. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 41.44% and a net margin of 26.77%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.63 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Coca-Cola Co will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 14th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.26%. Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is 77.73%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on KO. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $53.00 price target on shares of Coca-Cola in a report on Friday, July 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $52.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Coca-Cola from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $52.00 to $54.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Coca-Cola has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.19.

Coca-Cola Company Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures and distributes various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; teas and coffees; and energy drinks. It also offers concentrates, syrups, beverage bases, source waters, and powders/minerals, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

