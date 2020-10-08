Gillespie Robinson & Grimm Inc. Sells 255,204 Shares of Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC)

Gillespie Robinson & Grimm Inc. reduced its position in shares of Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC) by 24.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 771,368 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 255,204 shares during the quarter. Bank of America comprises approximately 1.9% of Gillespie Robinson & Grimm Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Gillespie Robinson & Grimm Inc.’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $18,582,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BAC. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Bank of America by 111.9% during the second quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,106 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 584 shares during the period. AlphaMark Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Bank of America by 135.4% during the second quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 1,264 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 727 shares during the period. Balentine LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bank of America during the first quarter valued at $63,000. Costello Asset Management INC purchased a new position in shares of Bank of America during the second quarter valued at $64,000. Finally, Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Bank of America by 10,127.6% during the second quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,616,877 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 1,601,068 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Bank of America stock traded up $0.21 on Thursday, reaching $25.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,958,831 shares, compared to its average volume of 71,464,555. The company has a market capitalization of $215.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.07, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.54. Bank of America Corp has a 52-week low of $17.95 and a 52-week high of $35.72. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $25.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $22.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.71 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 9.11% and a net margin of 19.09%. The business’s revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.74 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Bank of America Corp will post 1.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 4th were paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 3rd. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.49%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Bank of America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on Bank of America in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Bank of America to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on shares of Bank of America in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Bank of America in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Bank of America has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.31.

In other news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc purchased 16,424,366 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $24.22 per share, with a total value of $397,798,144.52. Insiders bought 85,092,006 shares of company stock worth $2,070,253,228 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

