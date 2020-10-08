Gillespie Robinson & Grimm Inc. Raises Holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Gillespie Robinson & Grimm Inc. lifted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 3.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 253,935 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 9,164 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. makes up 2.5% of Gillespie Robinson & Grimm Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Gillespie Robinson & Grimm Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $24,446,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital World Investors raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 9.9% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 91,033,221 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,195,754,000 after acquiring an additional 8,187,609 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 101.0% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 8,992,678 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $840,726,000 after purchasing an additional 4,518,458 shares in the last quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 20,306.8% during the second quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,810,830 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 2,797,056 shares in the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 56.9% during the second quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 6,411,486 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $603,064,000 after purchasing an additional 2,326,169 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 6.4% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 37,812,884 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,404,295,000 after purchasing an additional 2,262,845 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.35% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Mary E. Erdoes sold 24,554 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.52, for a total transaction of $2,443,614.08. 0.78% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have recently commented on JPM. Atlantic Securities upgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $120.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $106.00 target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Monday, July 27th. DA Davidson raised JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $102.00 to $117.00 in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Independent Research raised JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $100.00 to $110.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $111.32.

JPM traded up $1.47 during trading on Thursday, hitting $101.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 702,305 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,684,449. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $98.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $96.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market cap of $303.94 billion, a PE ratio of 13.71, a PEG ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.15. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a twelve month low of $76.91 and a twelve month high of $141.10.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $32.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.23 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 10.75% and a net margin of 18.16%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s revenue was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.82 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 5.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 5th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.56%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.35%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

